IICRC Requests Input on Revised Crime Scene Cleanup Standard

August 30, 2023Cleanfax Staff
IICRC logo

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened a second round of public review for the revised draft of IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup.

The IICRC S540 Standard establishes the procedures and methodology to be followed when inspecting and investigating blood and contamination from other potentially infectious material (OPIM). It also defines precautions to be aware of when performing trauma and crime scene cleanup. The standard is available for review and comment as part of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)30-day public review period until September 24.

Download the revised draft standard and submit your comments online here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Workplace inspection

DOL Proposes Revisions to Workplace Inspections

Business Management & Operations / News
Cleanfax September/October 2023 digital

Cleanfax September/October 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

News
Spending money

US Consumers Less Confident About Finances in August 2023

Business Management & Operations / News
Car driving through the puddle and splashing by water. Dangerous situation. Concept of road safety.

Cleanup Begins in the Wake of Tropical Storm Hilary

Disasters / Health & Safety / News
ISSA Logo

ISSA Announces 2024 Board Members

ISSA / News
Cleaning a Persian rug

Watch Rare Persian Rug Get Its First Cleaning in Two Decades

Carpet & Furniture Care / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...