IICRC Requests Input on Revised Crime Scene Cleanup Standard

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened a second round of public review for the revised draft of IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup.

The IICRC S540 Standard establishes the procedures and methodology to be followed when inspecting and investigating blood and contamination from other potentially infectious material (OPIM). It also defines precautions to be aware of when performing trauma and crime scene cleanup. The standard is available for review and comment as part of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)30-day public review period until September 24.

Download the revised draft standard and submit your comments online here.