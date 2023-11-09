IICRC Releases Revised Floor Coverings Standard

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has released a newly revised ANSI/IICRC S800 Standard for Professional Inspection of Textile Floor Coverings (Second Edition, 2023).

The IICRC S800 Standard, which has received American National Standards Institute (ANSI) approval, describes the procedures, methods, and systems to be followed when performing professional inspection of textile floor coverings (e.g., carpet and rugs).

“After six years of painstaking discussions and almost rewriting the entire standard, the second edition of the ANSI/IICRC S800 Standard for Professional Inspection of Textile Floorcovering is completed,” said Mark Violand, IICRC S800 Consensus Body Chairman. “This standard is a valuable tool for all flooring inspectors, seasoned or novice, and others in the industry to use to help diagnose issues with textile floor coverings. The S800 Consensus Body comprised of the best and brightest carpet inspectors and flooring professionals in the country. It took countless hours and dedication of the entire consensus body, and the textile floorcovering industry thanks them for that.”

To purchase a copy of the new ANSI/IICRC S800: 2023 and other standards, visit the IICRC website.