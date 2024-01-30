IICRC Mold Remediation Standard Now Available for Public Review

January 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
IICRC logo

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened a second round of public review for the IICRC S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation.

The IICRC S520 Standard describes the procedures to be followed and the precautions to be taken when performing mold remediation in residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. It also explains mold remediation techniques, the principles of which may apply to other microbial remediation projects or services.

The standard is available for review and comment as part of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) 30-day public review period until February 25.

Download the revised draft standard and submit your comments online here.

