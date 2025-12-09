IICRC Mold Remediation Standard Cited in 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, Establishing Uniform Mold Remediation Guidelines for Military Housing and Facilities

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) announced that its ANSI/IICRC S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation has been included in the latest text of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) released by Congressional leaders earlier this week.

The NDAA, a bill passed annually by Congress and signed by the President, includes a provision that directs the Secretary of Defense to develop and implement guidelines for the remediation of mold in military housing, facilities, and other real property. The guidelines must be consistent with industry standards, including the “S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation.”

“This is a major step forward in protecting the health and safety of U.S. service members and their families,” said IICRC President and Chairman of the Board James Tole. “By citing the S520 Standard in federal law, Congress has reinforced the importance of industry-drive, consensus-based standards.”

“We are very grateful to Rep. Bergman and the coalition of stakeholders who advocated for the inclusion of the ANSI/IICRC S520 Standard,” said Robbie Bradshaw, Director of Government Relations for the IICRC. “We have been working a long time on the issue of mold in military housing, and we believe this provision will help to ensure that our service members and their families can live and work in safe, healthy environments.”

The IICRC is prepared to support the Department of Defense and military housing partners in implementing these guidelines through training, certification, and technical expertise, ensuring that mold remediation is performed in accordance with the standard of care.