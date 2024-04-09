IICRC Introduces Global Business Insurance Program for Certified Firms

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) recently partnered with The Helios Group to create a comprehensive global business insurance program for Certified Firms. The business insurance program offers benefits targeted to small business owners, including group health insurance, voluntary benefits, property, and casualty coverage.

In this episode of Unscripted, Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, interviews The Helios Group’s Joseph Hoffman and Leon Walker-Metts to showcase the benefits of this program and how easy it is for Certified Firms to take advantage of it.

To learn the highlights of this program, watch the compete episode of Unscipted below and be sure to book a free, informative 30-minute consultation appointment with The Helios Group by clicking here.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:



For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

