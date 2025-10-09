IICRC Hosts 3rd Annual Educating the Advocates Symposium

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) hosted its third annual Educating the Advocates Symposium, bringing together industry leaders, government officials, and certified professionals to strengthen advocacy for the cleaning, restoration, and inspection industries.

The Symposium, held at The Palms Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, featured insightful discussions on workforce development, licensure, consumer protection, and the vital role IICRC standards and certifications play in ensuring quality and professionalism across the industries the Institute serves.

“Advocacy is such an important tool that we can use to grow our industries,” said Robbie Bradshaw, IICRC director of government relations. “By working together, we can ensure that policymakers and the public understand the importance of accredited standards and industry certifications in protecting health and safety.”

Attendees included representatives from IICRC Certified Firms, government agencies, allied trade associations, and members of IICRC standards consensus bodies. The event highlighted the IICRC’s current advocacy initiatives, including its engagement with state and federal policymakers, the organization’s development of legislation, and the ongoing efforts to promote the recognition of IICRC certifications and

standards.

The IICRC’s Educating the Advocates Symposium is part of a broader effort to empower certified professionals and firms to engage in public policy, share their expertise, and shape the future of the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries.

For more information about IICRC Advocacy and how to get involved, click here.