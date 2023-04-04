IICRC Opens Nominations for Board of Directors

April 4, 2023Cleanfax Staff
IICRC Board of Directors 2023 nominations

LAS VEGAS, NV. — April 4, 2023 — The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking nominations for its board of directors.

IICRC seeks submissions to serve a three-year term on the institute’s 15-member board of directors from individuals who are actively involved in the cleaning, restoration, inspection, and allied or related industries. Nominations are due no later than April 30, with the final vote taking place September 25 at the IICRC’s annual shareholders meeting. For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.

About IICRC

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is an ANSI-accredited standards-setting body for the flooring inspection, floor covering, and specialized fabric cleaning and disaster restoration industries. Organized in 1972, IICRC currently represents more than 5,700 certified firms and 54,000 certified technicians in 22 countries. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.

 

 

 

