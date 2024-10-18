IICRC Announces 2025 Board of Directors

October 18, 2024Cleanfax Staff
IICRC

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) announced the election of four director positions for the 2024-2025 board of directors. Official elections were held during the IICRC’s shareholder meeting Sept. 29, in Las Vegas. New members of the 2024-2025 Board include Howard Wolf. Meet the new IICRC board of directors here.

IICRC’s board officers official elections took place during the regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 17.

“The past year has been a great success for the Institute as we continue to see progress in our operations and service to IICRC Registrants and certified firms,” said Joe Dobbins, IICRC chairman. “As we welcome the newly elected members to the IICRC Board, we’re excited
to see what the future brings for the Institute and the industries we serve.”

IICRC is proud to announce the 2024-2025 board of directors and executive committee:
• Joe Dobbins – president/chairman
• Carey Vermeulen – immediate past chairman/director
• Leslie Anderson – 1st vice-president
• James Tole – 2nd vice-president
• Mark Cornelius- 3rd vice-president
• Casey Clark – treasurer
• Tony Macaluso – secretary
• Robert Blochinger – director
• Mark Cornelius- director
• Craig Jasper- director
• Darren Hudema- director
• Darren Foote- director
• Craig Powers- director
• Kevin Pearson – director
• Howard Wolf – director
• Darrell Paulson – honorary director

