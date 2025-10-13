IICRC Announces 2025-2026 Board of Directors

October 13, 2025Cleanfax Staff
IICRC-Board-of-Directors-image

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) elected its executive committee officers for the 2025-2026 board of directors. IICRC’s board officer official elections took place during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Oct. 9.

“I am excited to continue advancing the initiatives and projects started by Leslie Anderson and to collaborate with our new board of directors and newly elected officials to further expand the IICRC’s presence both domestically and internationally,” said James Tole, IICRC’s president and chairman of the board.

IICRC 2025-2026 executive committee and board of directors include:

  • James Tole–president and chairman of the board
  • Joseph Dobbins–immediate past chairman
  • Mark Cornelius–1st vice-president
  • Craig Powers–2nd vice-president
  • Mark Drozdov–3rd vice-president
  • Casey Clark-treasurer
  • Carey Vermeulen–secretary
  • Kevin Pearson
  • Robert Blochinger
  • Darren Hudema
  • Darren Foote
  • Leslie Anderson
  • Howard Wolf
  • Holly Burns
  • Meredith Truitt
  • Damien Monaghan
  • Craig Jasper–Honorary Director
Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

John Gonchegulyan

Restorerz Emergency Services Names John Gonchegulyan COO

New Hires and Appointments / News
Belfor Franchise Group

Six BELFOR Franchise Group Brands Earn Spots on 2025 Franchise Times Top 400

News / Uncategorized
Silhouette shadows of business team meeting in office

IICRC Hosts 3rd Annual Educating the Advocates Symposium

News
cigarette on carpet

Carpet Found to Harbor Tobacco Smoke at High Concentrations

Carpet & Furniture Care / News
2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit

2026 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit Registration Now Open

ISSA / News
ISSA Logo

ISSA Elects 2026 Board Members

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...