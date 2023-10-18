IICRC Announces 2024 Board of Directors

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has announced the election of six director positions for the 2023–2024 Board of Directors.

New members of the Board include Darren Foote and Craig Powers.

“The past year has been a great success for the Institute as we continue to see progress in our operations and service to IICRC Registrants and Certified Firms,” said Carey Vermeulen, IICRC chairman. “As we welcome the newly elected members to the IICRC Board, we’re excited to see what the future brings for the Institute and the industries we serve.”

The following individuals comprise IICRC’s 2023–2024 Board of Directors and Executive Committee:

• Carey Vermeulen – Chairman

• Joe Dobbins – Chairman Elect

• Kevin Pearson – Past Chairman/Director

• James Tole – 2nd Vice-President

• Leslie Anderson – 3rd Vice-President

• Casey Clark – Treasurer

• Tony Macaluso – Secretary

• Robert Blochinger

• Mark Drozdov

• Mark Cornelius

• Bill Luallen

• Craig Jasper

• Darren Hudema

• Darren Foote

• Craig Powers

• Darrell Paulson – Honorary Director

