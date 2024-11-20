IEHA’s Housekeeping Olympics Winners Show Cleaning Spirit

November 20, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Housekeeping Olympics 2024

On Nov. 18, 13 teams vied for first place finishes at the 34th Annual Housekeeping Olympics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas during the first night of ISSA Show North America 2024. The Housekeeping Olympics are organized each year by the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), a division of ISSA.

Along with the competing hotel housekeepers, the annual event drew a crowd of their family members, friends, and colleagues who cheered on the teams. The Olympics included six challenges: a bedmaking race, a blindfolded buffer pad toss, a mop relay, a vacuum relay race, an executive challenge involving a toilet paper toss, an obstacle course on a floor cleaner, and a spirit dance competition.

“As the head judge this year, I was humbled and honored to serve, and we had a super close competition,” said Isaac Johnson, Aramark Healthcare+ vice president of operations. “The pageantry and team spirit were on a high level! I’m so proud of the way all the teams represented last night!”

The overall first-place champion and winner of the coveted Championship Belt for one year is Resorts World.

The first-place results are below for each category:

  • Bedmaking: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
  • Buffer Pad Toss: Aria
  • Vacuum Race: Mandalay Bay
  • Mop Race: Resorts World
  • Executive Challenge: La Quinta
  • Spirit Dance: Resorts World
