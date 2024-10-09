IEHA Hosts the 34th Annual Housekeeping Olympics

October 9, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Housekeeping Olympics Team

The Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), a division of ISSA, will hold the 34th annual 2024 IEHA Housekeeping Olympics on Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. PST, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Housekeeping teams, including hometown Las Vegas teams from Bellagio® Hotel, Resort World, Sahara, Aria, Vdara, Mandalay Bay, Virgin, and others, will compete for the prestigious grand prize trophy.

The IEHA Housekeeping Olympics are hosted in conjunction with ISSA Show North America, the cleaning industry’s largest annual event, which takes place Nov. 17-21 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

“The Housekeeping Olympics offer a unique platform for cleaning professionals to unite, celebrate their skills, and engage in friendly competition,” says IEHA Executive Director Michael Patterson. “This event not only showcases the expertise within the cleaning industry but also honors the dedication and hard work of every participant.”

This event allows companies and individuals to highlight their expertise and dedication to excellence through exciting cleaning challenges. Participants will represent their organizations and compete for top honors in events such as precision bed-making, mop relays, and rapid vacuum races. The Housekeeping Olympics is a platform to showcase the industries’ best practices, techniques, and innovations.

“IEHA invites cleaning professionals worldwide to join us at the Housekeeping Olympics and display their exceptional skills and teamwork,” Patterson said. “This event offers an exciting atmosphere and the chance to build lasting connections.”

For more information about the event, visit the Housekeeping Olympics website.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA and NORMI

An Industry United: Trade Associations Create Alliance to Help During Emergencies

Disasters / ISSA / News / Video
Melody David

In Memoriam: Melody David of Color/Match Dyes and AAA Dye & Carpet

News
Hurricane-Ian-Nasa

Florida Prepares for Hurricane Milton as Disaster Response to Hurricane Helene Ongoing

Disasters / News / Water Damage Restoration
Puroclean Adobt a Classroom

PuroClean Celebrates Educators Across America

Community Outreach / News
Green Seal

Green Seal Unveils New Brand Identity

News / Sustainability
Figure 3 - Example of a roof rake being used to remove snow accumulation.

Online Poll: Winter Weather Preparedness

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...