IEHA Hosts the 34th Annual Housekeeping Olympics

The Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), a division of ISSA, will hold the 34th annual 2024 IEHA Housekeeping Olympics on Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. PST, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Housekeeping teams, including hometown Las Vegas teams from Bellagio® Hotel, Resort World, Sahara, Aria, Vdara, Mandalay Bay, Virgin, and others, will compete for the prestigious grand prize trophy.

The IEHA Housekeeping Olympics are hosted in conjunction with ISSA Show North America, the cleaning industry’s largest annual event, which takes place Nov. 17-21 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

“The Housekeeping Olympics offer a unique platform for cleaning professionals to unite, celebrate their skills, and engage in friendly competition,” says IEHA Executive Director Michael Patterson. “This event not only showcases the expertise within the cleaning industry but also honors the dedication and hard work of every participant.”

This event allows companies and individuals to highlight their expertise and dedication to excellence through exciting cleaning challenges. Participants will represent their organizations and compete for top honors in events such as precision bed-making, mop relays, and rapid vacuum races. The Housekeeping Olympics is a platform to showcase the industries’ best practices, techniques, and innovations.

“IEHA invites cleaning professionals worldwide to join us at the Housekeeping Olympics and display their exceptional skills and teamwork,” Patterson said. “This event offers an exciting atmosphere and the chance to build lasting connections.”

For more information about the event, visit the Housekeeping Olympics website.