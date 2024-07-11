Hudson Restoration Expands to Niagara

Hudson Restoration, a leading Canadian boutique and eco-friendly property restoration firm, is opening an office in the Niagara region with Greg Creedon as its new branch manager.

“Our expansion into Niagara represents a significant milestone for Hudson Restoration,” said Nick Hudson, Hudson Restoration president. “With Greg Creedon leading the new branch, we are confident in our ability to deliver the same level of excellence and environmental responsibility that our clients expect from us.”

This new office will enable Hudson Restoration to better serve the Niagara region with their specialized services, which include remediation, restoration, and reconstruction for luxury residential and commercial properties. The expansion also aligns with Hudson Restoration’s mission to promote sustainable practices within the property restoration industry.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and bring Hudson Restoration’s commitment to quality and sustainability to the Niagara region,” Creedon said. “Our team is ready to meet the unique needs of this community and continue our work in driving eco-friendly restoration practices.”