HR Leaders Express Optimism About 2026 Despite Changes Ahead

Human resources leaders, after experiencing a difficult 2025, are optimistic about 2026 despite bracing for challenges and more upheaval in the year ahead, according to a new Wiley Workplace Intelligence report.

Most (73%) of Wiley’s survey respondents felt optimistic about their organization’s future even though many are expecting significant challenges and continuing change in 2026 after a tumultuous 2025.

Culture and engagement appear to be the biggest areas of concern. Nearly a third of leaders each identify organizational culture improvement and employee engagement as top challenges for 2026. Both areas took a hit last year after workers experienced factors such as rapid change, instability, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, and return-to-office mandates.

Respondents widely expect continued workplace upheaval this year after enduring a challenging 2025. Previous Wiley Workplace Intelligence findings showed many managers and employees suffered from significant stress and burnout during the past year as they dealt with near constant change, much of which stemmed from uncertainty and apprehension surrounding AI adoption. Only a small fraction of employees truly thrived.

The majority (66%) of leaders expect more change to occur in the year ahead, despite their general optimism. The research reveals that many employees lack confidence in their organization’s ability to adapt to change, creating a potential disconnect between leadership outlook and workforce reality.

“This optimism is real, but it’s also precarious,” said Wiley researcher Dr. Tracey Carney, who headed the study. “Leaders have a brief window in 2026 to convert that optimism into action by rebuilding trust, improving communication, and reinvesting in their people. Organizations that don’t seize this moment may risk letting it slip away.”

The findings suggest that communication will be a key element in any organization’s efforts to deal with change and improve. The majority (64%) of respondents report communication as the most important leadership skill.

Human resources and learning and development leaders also understand that dealing with AI will continue to be a big factor in the workplace in 2026. More than one third (35%) of respondents reported learning technology as a top priority in the year ahead.