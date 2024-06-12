How to Strategically Use Email Marketing to Land Valuable Clients

Imagine this: You are the owner of a cleaning company armed with the best equipment, a dedicated team, and a solid reputation in your local community. Yet, your staff is not busy; the leads aren’t coming in, and potential clients aren’t booking jobs.

There could be many reasons for this, but one that seems to impact the entire industry is a failure to tap into the real power of internet marketing. And one component of internet marketing many miss the mark on is email marketing campaigns.

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, John Clendenning, Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters CEO and founder, shares email marketing strategies proven to work for cleaning companies.

