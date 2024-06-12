How to Strategically Use Email Marketing to Land Valuable Clients

June 12, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Screenshot

Imagine this: You are the owner of a cleaning company armed with the best equipment, a dedicated team, and a solid reputation in your local community. Yet, your staff is not busy; the leads aren’t coming in, and potential clients aren’t booking jobs.

There could be many reasons for this, but one that seems to impact the entire industry is a failure to tap into the real power of internet marketing. And one component of internet marketing many miss the mark on is email marketing campaigns.

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, John Clendenning, Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters CEO and founder, shares email marketing strategies proven to work for cleaning companies.

Learn more about Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters.

Subscribe to Cleanfax.

About ISSA: ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Conceptual image of a city hit by extreme heatwave

How to Watch for Heat-Related Emergencies

Business Management & Operations / Disasters / Health & Safety / Labor / News
Vince Patane_800

ATI Restoration Appoints Vince Patane Vice President of Insurance and TPA Services

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / News
Doug Heiferman

6 Questions for Doug Heiferman

Business Management & Operations
ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Sponsored / Video
Cleanfax July August issue 2024

July/August Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Available

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / News / Products & Technologies
CoreLogic Mitigate 800x533

CoreLogic Expedites Water Loss Documentation

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News / Products & Technologies / Sustainability / Water Damage Restoration

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...