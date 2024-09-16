How to Handle the ‘I Won’t Be There’ Client

September 16, 2024
Steve Toburn

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Steve Toburen, the founder of Home Front Success, digs into the unique challenges and considerations business owners face when clients ask them to complete a scheduled service while they’re not home.

From trust issues to concerns about liability, business owners must navigate these situations carefully to maintain customer satisfaction while protecting their business.

Whether you’re a homeowner or a service provider, this discussion offers valuable tips for fostering trust and transparency in service-based businesses.

