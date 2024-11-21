How to Hand Work Off Before a Break

November 21, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Did-you-find-time-to-relax-last-year-Take-a-few-vacation-days-only-when-you-had-to-Skip-vacation-days-altogether-Let-us-know-in-our-latest-poll

Taking an extended holiday soon? It’s a good idea to start planning now. A recent Harvard Business Review article suggested the ideal time to plan is four to six week ahead. Ideally, employees should find a colleague to act as a backup at least one month before.

Once the backup employee is found that person should be provided with a detailed handover document, listing any current projects, pending tasks, and instructions. Setting up a meeting before your departure to discuss the document with your colleague is also key. Additionally, be sure to include your backup in any important meetings and emails leading up to your break so your colleague is clued in on all tasks.

Lastly, it’s best to write a clear out-of-office message providing contact details for your backup.

Looking for a quick guide for a stress-free break:

  1. Find a backup.
  2. Determine what needs to be done while you are away.
  3. Create a handover document for your backup.
  4. Meet with your backup to discuss the handover document.
  5. Include your backup in important emails and meetings.
  6. Write a clear out-of-office message.

Happy holidays!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

hiring falling in love

Falling in Love

Business Management & Operations
USA with Work blocks

Which States Rank the Best for Starting a New Business in 2025?

Business Management & Operations / News
Housekeeping Olympics 2024

IEHA’s Housekeeping Olympics Winners Show Cleaning Spirit

Awards / Cleaning / ISSA / News
Internship Programs Emergi-Clean

Hands-On Experience and Education Empowers Aspiring Professionals

Business Management & Operations
Golden trophy awards

ISSA Names 2024 Achievement Awards Honorees

Awards / Cleaning / ISSA / News
hiring

Skills-first Hiring Guide Aims to Help Employers Hire, Promote Workers Based on Skill

Leadership Tips / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...