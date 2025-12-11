How to Avoid Frozen Pipe Dangers This Winter

As temperatures dip across the country, business owners should take immediate action to protect their properties from the costly and disruptive effects of frozen pipes.

Frozen pipes are one of the most common and expensive causes of winter property damage. When water inside pipes freezes, it expands and places extreme pressure on plumbing systems. This can easily lead to burst pipes, resulting in extensive water damage, mold growth, and costly emergency repairs.

“Frozen pipes are a highly preventable source of winter water damage, yet they continue to cost property owners millions in repairs each year,” said Josh Miller, Rainbow Restoration, president. “Now is the time to safeguard exposed pipes before temperatures drop. With just a few simple steps, home and business owners can avoid major headaches, costly damages, and disruptions to their daily routines this winter.”

Rainbow Restoration, a Neighborly® company, offered these top winterization tips to protect pipes:

Insulate exposed pipes : Wrap vulnerable pipes in unheated areas like basements, attics, garages, and crawlspaces with insulation sleeves or heat tape. Even foam pipe insulation can significantly reduce the risk of freezing.

: Wrap vulnerable pipes in unheated areas like basements, attics, garages, and crawlspaces with insulation sleeves or heat tape. Even foam pipe insulation can significantly reduce the risk of freezing. Seal cracks and openings : Seal any gaps in exterior walls or foundations with caulk or weather-stripping to reduce cold air from entering and freezing pipes.

: Seal any gaps in exterior walls or foundations with caulk or weather-stripping to reduce cold air from entering and freezing pipes. Let faucets drip : On especially cold nights, let cold water drip slowly from faucets served by exposed pipes. This keeps water moving and reduces the chance of freezing.

: On especially cold nights, let cold water drip slowly from faucets served by exposed pipes. This keeps water moving and reduces the chance of freezing. Prepare outdoor and vacant properties : Before winter sets in, drain water from outdoor plumbing like irrigation systems and outdoor showers. For unoccupied properties, shut off the main water supply and open all faucets to drain remaining water from the pipes. If a property is vacant, keep thermostats set to at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid freezing indoor temperatures that can impact exposed pipes.

: Before winter sets in, drain water from outdoor plumbing like irrigation systems and outdoor showers. For unoccupied properties, shut off the main water supply and open all faucets to drain remaining water from the pipes. If a property is vacant, keep thermostats set to at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid freezing indoor temperatures that can impact exposed pipes. Schedule a professional winter inspection: A licensed restoration expert can assess your property’s vulnerabilities and make recommendations for added protection.

If a pipe does freeze, act immediately. Getting professional help right away is essential to prevent water damage from spreading, especially into hidden areas such as ceilings, behind walls, and under flooring, where moisture can cause extensive structural damage and mold growth.