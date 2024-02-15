How Entertaining Resulted in a $2 Million Client

February 15, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Dave Kahle - Entertaining

Sales professionals are constantly seeking innovative strategies to secure valuable clients. Among these strategies lies a powerful yet often underutilized approach: strategic entertaining.

In this episode of Straight Talk, Dave Kahle, owner of Kahle Way Sales Systems, offers insights and tactics to effectively leverage entertainment as a sales tool, providing valuable guidance for sales professionals seeking to enhance their client acquisitions.

To learn ways to land clients that go beyond simply taking them out to lunch, check out the full episode below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Local SEO

The Difference Between SEO and Local SEO

Marketing & Sales
Intent Data - Straight Talk

What Is Intent Data, and What Should You Do With It?

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Video Marketing - Take 5

Tapping Into the Power of Video Marketing

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
3 Marketing Failures - Straight Talk

3 Recipes for Marketing Failure

Marketing & Sales / Video
Straight Talk! Roaches

When Roaches Raid

Cleaning / Video
Take 5 - Chat Bots

How AI Chat Bots Are Reshaping the Cleaning and Restoration Industries

Business Management & Operations / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a restoration contractor, does it concern you that some insurance companies are dropping coverage in certain states, such as California and Florida?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...