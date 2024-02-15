How Entertaining Resulted in a $2 Million Client

Sales professionals are constantly seeking innovative strategies to secure valuable clients. Among these strategies lies a powerful yet often underutilized approach: strategic entertaining.

In this episode of Straight Talk, Dave Kahle, owner of Kahle Way Sales Systems, offers insights and tactics to effectively leverage entertainment as a sales tool, providing valuable guidance for sales professionals seeking to enhance their client acquisitions.

To learn ways to land clients that go beyond simply taking them out to lunch, check out the full episode below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!