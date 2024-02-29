HOST Announces Return to Global Floor Cleaning Market

Wisconsin-based HOST Dry Extraction Cleaning System, a division of Racine International LLC, has announced its return to the international floor and upholstery cleaning markets.

Following a period of restructuring and reorganization, HOST has restarted its business operations and updated its manufacturing processes, achieving a 50% increase in growth this past financial year. As part of the company’s growth strategy, HOST has updated its website to include online ordering capabilities and is now offering virtual training classes for its customers and distributors. The company also has increased investments in research and development to further accelerate its line of dry extraction equipment offerings.

“We are excited to announce our return to the market and our commitment to driving growth and innovation in the cleaning industry,” said Brian Mehnert, HOST CEO. “Over the past three years, we have worked tirelessly to revamp our operations, enhance our manufacturing processes, and expand our product offerings.”