Home Franchise Concepts Announces Launch of Lightspeed Restoration

Via a press release, Home Franchise Concepts, a platform of franchise brands in the home services sector, has announced its launching of Lightspeed Restoration, a new company in the $210 billion restoration market.

Lightspeed Restoration provides water and fire damage restoration, as well as indoor air quality (IAQ) improvements for residential and commercial properties. The company is making its debut in three markets, with franchisees opening for business in the coming weeks in Lexington, Kentucky; Mobile, Alabama; and Covington, Louisiana.

“Our executive team has been serving in this industry for over 30 years, and we recognize the need for a restoration company that sets itself apart with fast response times and experience working with insurance carriers,” said Steve Willis, Lightspeed Restoration president. “The Lightspeed difference starts with our in-house call center dispatching to homes and businesses 24/7 and continues with our caring, highly trained technicians who have a passion for coming to the rescue. They know exactly what to do to mitigate water and fire damage or to improve indoor air quality. Their knowledge of the insurance process also helps to speed up the process and reduce stress for everyone involved.”

Both Willis and Troy Coolidge, Lightspeed vice president of operations, have over three decades of experience in cleaning, restoration, and IAQ. Willis has been with Home Franchise Concepts since 2021 and has a background in the residential and commercial restoration and cleaning industry. Coolidge has worked in almost every aspect of the business throughout his restoration career, with experience in training and supporting franchise networks.

“Home services is a thriving industry, and restoration in particular is showing exponential growth,” said Andrew Skehan, Home Franchise Concepts president and CEO. “Increases in extreme weather events, coupled with aging infrastructure and subpar building methods, have created a heightened demand for expertise in this area. Backed by the proven leadership of Steve and Troy, the Lightspeed Restoration team is poised to make an immediate impact on the local communities they serve and to quickly expand the brand’s reach across the country.”

Lightspeed Restoration has also partnered with Xcelerate Restoration Software to equip franchisees with an all-in-one job management platform specifically developed for the restoration contractor. The platform provides scheduling and dispatch, communication, timecard management, KPI tracking, and reporting. Lightspeed owners will receive full, ongoing support from the Xcelerate team beginning with onboarding and training.