Health First—Cleaning for Health Versus Appearance and Smell
August 15, 2024—
As the industry advances in technology and innovation, the guiding principle of cleaning for health must remain in focus. A “health-first” approach ensures that building service contractors and in-house facility providers adopt cleaning strategies that protect building inhabitants.
Health First, a free webinar presented by Cleaning & Maintenance Management, provides strategies for starting—or enhancing—a cleaning for health program.
During this fast-paced, one-hour interactive session, you will learn:
- The real-world definition of “cleaning for health”
- The scientific evidence that proves cleaning keeps building occupants healthy
- Cleaning strategies that allow you to focus on health as a priority
- The importance of including air quality improvement in your cleaning for health initiative
- Tips for identifying and preventing frequent cleaning oversights
- Methods for promoting cleaning for health concepts
The expert panel for this webinar includes:
- Jeff Cross (moderator), ISSA Media Director
- John Poole, ISSA CIMS Assessor
- Kathy Tarnaski, Unit Director, SSC Services for Education, Oakland University
- Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director, Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC)
- Tricia Holderman, President/CEO, Elite Facility Systems