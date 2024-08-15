Health First—Cleaning for Health Versus Appearance and Smell

August 15, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Health First Webinar

As the industry advances in technology and innovation, the guiding principle of cleaning for health must remain in focus. A “health-first” approach ensures that building service contractors and in-house facility providers adopt cleaning strategies that protect building inhabitants.

Health First, a free webinar presented by Cleaning & Maintenance Management, provides strategies for starting—or enhancing—a cleaning for health program.

During this fast-paced, one-hour interactive session, you will learn:
  • The real-world definition of “cleaning for health”
  • The scientific evidence that proves cleaning keeps building occupants healthy
  • Cleaning strategies that allow you to focus on health as a priority
  • The importance of including air quality improvement in your cleaning for health initiative
  • Tips for identifying and preventing frequent cleaning oversights
  • Methods for promoting cleaning for health concepts
The expert panel for this webinar includes:
  • Jeff Cross (moderator), ISSA Media Director
  • John Poole, ISSA CIMS Assessor
  • Kathy Tarnaski, Unit Director, SSC Services for Education, Oakland University
  • Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director, Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC)
  • Tricia Holderman, President/CEO, Elite Facility Systems

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

remote work

Half of U.S. Workers Want Employers to Offer Remote Work

Labor / News
NORMI logo

NORMIPRO Environmental TASC Force Launches

ISSA / News
Sekol Joins CrossCheck

Nicholas Sekol Joins Restoration CrossCheck LLC

New Hires and Appointments / News
IICRC

Illinois Amends Mold Remediation Registration Act to Include IICRC Certifications

News
IICRC

IICRC Seeks Volunteers for Standards’ Revisions – IICRC S100 and IICRC S220

News
Conceptual image of a city hit by extreme heatwave

Another Warmest July on Record

News / Sustainability

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...