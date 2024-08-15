Health First—Cleaning for Health Versus Appearance and Smell

As the industry advances in technology and innovation, the guiding principle of cleaning for health must remain in focus. A “health-first” approach ensures that building service contractors and in-house facility providers adopt cleaning strategies that protect building inhabitants.

Health First, a free webinar presented by Cleaning & Maintenance Management, provides strategies for starting—or enhancing—a cleaning for health program.

During this fast-paced, one-hour interactive session, you will learn:

The real-world definition of “cleaning for health”

The scientific evidence that proves cleaning keeps building occupants healthy

Cleaning strategies that allow you to focus on health as a priority

The importance of including air quality improvement in your cleaning for health initiative

Tips for identifying and preventing frequent cleaning oversights

Methods for promoting cleaning for health concepts

The expert panel for this webinar includes:

Jeff Cross (moderator), ISSA Media Director

John Poole, ISSA CIMS Assessor

Kathy Tarnaski, Unit Director, SSC Services for Education, Oakland University

Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director, Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC)

Tricia Holderman, President/CEO, Elite Facility Systems