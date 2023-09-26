Green Seal to Prohibit Short-Chain PFAS in Certain Certified Products

Green Seal® has announced it will prohibit any per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in Green Seal-certified paints and coatings, floor care products, adhesives, and degreasers.

Green Seal’s standards have long prohibited long-chain PFAS formally classified as hazardous but now will include short-chain PFAS, which have the same harmful health and environmental effects as the legacy PFAS they are replacing. Green Seal will update its standards to prohibit all chemicals in this class (approximately 12,000).

“Both producers and buyers know the hazards of PFAS but lack reliable ways to ensure products are free of these toxic chemicals,” said Doug Gatlin, Grean Seal CEO. “Green Seal’s standard criteria will eliminate PFAS throughout the product formula supply chain while maintaining performance requirements, so buyers can choose safer, healthier, and effective products with confidence.”