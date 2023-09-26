Green Seal to Prohibit Short-Chain PFAS in Certain Certified Products

September 26, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Green Seal

Green Seal® has announced it will prohibit any per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in Green Seal-certified paints and coatings, floor care products, adhesives, and degreasers.

Green Seal’s standards have long prohibited long-chain PFAS formally classified as hazardous but now will include short-chain PFAS, which have the same harmful health and environmental effects as the legacy PFAS they are replacing. Green Seal will update its standards to prohibit all chemicals in this class (approximately 12,000).

“Both producers and buyers know the hazards of PFAS but lack reliable ways to ensure products are free of these toxic chemicals,” said Doug Gatlin, Grean Seal CEO. “Green Seal’s standard criteria will eliminate PFAS throughout the product formula supply chain while maintaining performance requirements, so buyers can choose safer, healthier, and effective products with confidence.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Sept-Oct 2023 CMM

September/October Issue of CMM Now Online

ISSA / News
North Carolina State Flag

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens Fourth Location in North Carolina

Growth & Acquisitions / News
PuroClean logo

PuroClean Looks to Expand in Texas and Louisiana

Growth & Acquisitions / News
2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

Participate in the 2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey [Special Prize Opportunity!]

News
Jeremy Burch

Chem-Dry Hires New Business Coach

New Hires and Appointments / News
HydraMaster logo

Universal Cleaning Concepts Purchases HydraMaster

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...