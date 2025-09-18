Years ago, a good friend of mine offered some sage advice that continues to resonate with me to this day. I must have been complaining about something or wishing that my circumstances were different from what they were, when he looked at me and said, “If you’re going to pray for potatoes, grab a shovel.” In other words: Get to work!

I’ve heard this advice offered in dozens of different ways, but this one has stayed with me for some reason. Great advice in 10 short words—and it applies to business, too.

Here are three complaints we may have, along with suggestions on how to address them.

I’m bored

Many of us business owners in the cleaning and restoration industries can be world-class complainers, although there’s not much time to complain in the early stages of a company. A lot of work needs to be done and a lot of calluses to be earned.

Often, it’s when the company has left the launchpad and things are going reasonably well that the complaining takes on a different, yet mildly annoying, tone. It begins with “I’m bored.” Being bored means you’ve lost sight of your mission or vision. So, as a starting point, this might be a good time to get to work on revisiting them.

Are your personal and business missions and visions big enough and strong enough to carry you through the inevitable periods of low energy that we all experience from time to time? If not, maybe it’s time to get to work reviewing or resetting them.

At the same time, being bored isn’t necessarily a bad thing. As a society, we are so distracted by a never-ending barrage of chatter that we no longer have the quiet periods in our lives that used to provide us with time to think and decompress. Take advantage of them when you can.

I’m tired

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 15.3% of women and 10.1% of men in the U.S. regularly experience exhaustion. You’re not alone.

The cleaning and restoration business can indeed be demanding. It often involves physical labor, like deep cleaning, lifting or moving equipment, and addressing damage caused by disasters such as floods, fires, or mold infestations. Beyond the physical effort, an emotional component exists, too. Although helping clients recover from stressful or traumatic situations can be rewarding, it can emotionally wear us out at times.

Add in the around-the-clock bombarding of negativity by the news, internet, and social media, and it’s enough to wear anybody down—even the most optimistic among us. However, aside from resting when needed, the best way to combat tiredness and negativity is to get to work and remain active.

I’m lost

Getting lost is not always a bad thing. Obviously, if you’re truly lost, you probably need help finding your way back. At the same time, when we’re lost, we might discover things we otherwise would have overlooked, such as new perspectives, fresh solutions to recurring problems, and new opportunities to explore.

Getting lost can also mean that on the path we’re traveling, no ruts were caused by our old habits, outdated beliefs, or ineffective patterns. So, the next time someone tells you to “get lost,” rather than being insulted by their comment, try thanking them.

During a remodeling project at our house, my wife and I found ourselves complaining about everything we had to do to prepare for it. My wife mentioned that we could cancel the project if I didn’t want to go through with it. I told her, “No way, I want to do this!” Her response was full of sage advice: “Then stop complaining and help me move this couch.”