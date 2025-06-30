From New Hire to Next Leader: Building Training Programs That Drive Retention & Career Growth

In this Cleanfax webinar replay, industry leaders discuss how to build training programs that transform new hires into confident, loyal team members and future leaders.

Ken Carlson from Alpine Cleaning and Restoration, Zac Johnson from Cultivate Advis, along with Leighton Healey and Travis Martin from KnowHow, share real-world strategies and insights about developing effective training that improves retention, builds trust, and creates genuine career growth opportunities.

Learn how structured training is crucial for long-term employee loyalty, and the importance of creating clear advancement roadmaps that show new hires exactly how they can progress in their roles. Don’t miss how pairing new hires with experienced mentors helps build confidence and trust from day one.

Beyond technical skills, soft skills training—covering topics like communication, conflict resolution, and emotional intelligence—directly impacts customer satisfaction, team cohesion, and employee morale. Panelists underscored the need to start small by documenting a few key processes and gradually expanding, rather than trying to overhaul training programs all at once.

Another major theme was maintaining training even during peak busy seasons or major events. The panelists share how to blend in quick daily refreshers, weekly group sessions, and rotating topics so that training remains front of mind. They explain how investing in people daily builds what they called “retention stamina,” helping employees contextualize tough days and stay committed for the long term.

Carlson shared examples from Alpine Cleaning and Restoration about promoting from within, building a culture of care, and the surprising benefits of soft skills training. He noted that not only does training improve work performance, it often carries over into employees’ personal lives, making them more confident and emotionally intelligent overall.

For companies looking to improve retention, develop the next generation of leaders, and create a culture where employees feel valued and supported, this discussion offered a clear roadmap to start building a sustainable training culture—one that benefits the entire organization and the people within it.