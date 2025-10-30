Florida, New York Raise Minimum Wage

Florida’s minimum wage rose to US$14 per hour on Sept. 30, and the minimum wage for tipped employees grew to $10.98 per hour. This is part of a phased increase that will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by September 2026, after which it will be adjusted annually based on inflation. This change is part of a state constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2020.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, workers who earn the minimum wage across New York State also will see an increase of 50 cents per hour, bringing the minimum wage up to $15.50 per hour. In New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, the minimum wage will rise by an additional 50 cents per hour, bringing the hourly wage up to $16.50.

Beginning in 2027, the minimum wage will annually increase by the three-year moving average of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the Northeast Region, according to state officials.

As Cleanfax previously reported, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also announced in September that the state minimum wage will be increasing to $16.94 per hour on Jan. 1, 2026, which will be the second highest in the U.S. Washington state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase from $16.66 to $17.26 on Jan. 1. Behind Connecticut, California’s minimum wage will hit $16.90 on Jan. 1.