Connecticut Minimum Wage Increases to Second Highest in U.S. by 2026

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced in September that the state minimum wage will be increasing to $16.94 per hour on Jan. 1, 2026.

The state’s minimum wage is directly tied to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) wage data and its federal Employment Cost Index (ECI). Every year on Oct. 15, the state labor commissioner sets an annual increase to the minimum wage based on the ECI change over the 12-month period ending June 30 of the preceding year.

According to CT Insider, Washington state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase from $16.66 to $17.26 on Jan. 1. Behind Connecticut, California’s minimum wage will hit $16.90 on Jan. 1.

As costs of living continue to rise all over the country, minimum wage increases have passed in many cities this year as well. Los Angeles and San Diego both passed $30 and $25 minimums—respectively—for workers in the airport and hospitality industries, while cities and states such as Chicago, San Francisco, Alaska, Oregon, and Ohio approach a $14 or $15 minimum by 2026—depending on the location.

The overall highest minimum wage in the U.S. is in Washington, D.C., where the rate increased to $18 per hour on July 1. The federal minimum wage, set by Congress, is $7.25 per hour, where it has been since 2009.