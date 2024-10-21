First Onsite Expands Into New England

First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite) has expanded into New England by hiring a team of seasoned commercial restoration professionals in Massachusetts.

First Onsite’s new team is led by 25-year restoration veterans Gary Grout and Jason Green. Most recently, Gary was the president and Jason was the director of operations of Complete Restoration Solutions (CRS), a full-service restoration company headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts. Before CRS, Grout’s experience included traveling the country to estimate and manage large and complex restoration projects and running a large restoration team that covered the East Coast. His industry expertise and client focus have earned him a loyal following among large commercial clients and large loss insurance adjusters, who often bring Grout in to consult on major projects. Green has garnered his own reputation among clients for his expertise in many facets of restoration, including estimating and managing large and complex jobs, as well as leaning on his business acumen to oversee back-office functions.

“As a New Englander myself and having worked with Gary and Jason for decades, I have seen the positive impact that they have achieved through their expertise and client-first mindset,” said Dave Demos, First Onsite CEO, Canada and Client Solutions Group. “I know this is a win for our clients.”

First Onsite operates from more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Now, with the backing of First Onsite’s national resources and team, Grout and Green’s capacity can now support a wider range of clients, regardless of the project’s complexity, size, or location. In addition, Grout, Green, and the team will be pivotal in enabling First Onsite’s New England clients.

“We are very excited about welcoming this skilled team,” said Jeff Johnson, First Onsite global CEO. “First Onsite is always looking to recruit talented restoration leaders so that we can be the best partner for our clients. Gary, Jason, and their talented team greatly increase First Onsite’s ability to serve its clients in the greater New England region, especially Massachusetts. Adding this team further reinforces our commitment to helping businesses, facilities, and communities restore, rebuild, and rise.”