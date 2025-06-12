First Onsite Adds Certified Trauma Specialist Jordan Frady

First Onsite Property Restoration expanded its specialized response capabilities with the addition of Jordan Frady, a credentialed trauma and environmental remediation expert, to the company’s San Antonio branch.

Frady brings a combination of field-tested technical skill and compassion to trauma scene cleanup, microbial remediation, and regulated government projects. His appointment strengthens First Onsite’s presence in Texas and the broader Southwest and supports the company’s commitment to building elite specialty teams across North America.

“Jordan’s technical acumen and his empathy in the field make him a rare talent in this industry,” said Tom Licker, First Onsite senior vice president, regulatory business practice. “His arrival not only strengthens our biohazard footprint but reflects our commitment to doing this work the right way—with compassion, compliance, and unmatched care for people and property.”

A retired U.S. Marine, Frady holds numerous advanced certifications, including Certified Bio-Recovery Technician (CBRT) through the American Bio Recovery Association, HAZWOPER 40-Hour, HAZWOPER Train-the-Trainer, Trauma and Crime Scene Technician (TCST), Health and Safety Technician (HST), and OSHA 10-hour safety training. He previously served as a supervisor at BioTechs, where he managed complex trauma and environmental cleanup projects for both residential and municipal clients.

Frady’s on-the-ground experience with organizations like the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Housing Authority makes him uniquely equipped to handle regulated, emotionally sensitive work with discretion and professionalism. His presence turns the San Antonio office into a regional center of excellence for trauma response and specialty remediation.

“This work is about more than cleaning — it’s about restoring dignity,” Frady said. “When people call us, they’re often facing one of the hardest moments of their lives. I take pride in bringing safety, calm, and compassion to every scene. First Onsite shares that same vision.”

This move reflects broader trends in the restoration industry, where demand is rising for professionals trained not only in compliance and safety, but also in human-centered service. First Onsite continues to meet this need by hiring leaders who understand the gravity of biohazard work and the importance of empathy during crisis recovery.

“Jordan is part of a new generation of restoration professionals — experts who restore not just buildings, but peace of mind,” Licker added. “His work raises the bar for what trauma cleanup should look like: safe, respectful, and rooted in compassion.”

Understanding biohazard response for property owners

Whether dealing with a crime, trauma, suicide, or infectious disease outbreak, proper biohazard cleanup is critical. When first responders or health officials complete their work, property owners are often left to manage hazardous and emotionally challenging scenes. Without certified remediation and strict protocols, these sites can present ongoing health, safety, and even legal risks.

First Onsite’s Environmental And Bio Recovery Teams are equipped to manage risks, mitigate threats, and restore properties from biological hazards that endanger people and animals. These include medical waste, bloodborne pathogens, biological toxins, sharps and needles, trauma scenes, and controlled substances.