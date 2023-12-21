First Onsite Acquires DryPatrol

December 21, 2023
Dayton, Ohio

According to its website, First Onsite Property Restoration, a disaster recovery and restoration provider for commercial enterprises, has acquired DryPatrol LLC, a commercial mitigation and reconstruction service provider based in Dayton, Ohio.

“DryPatrol is a truly extraordinary organization that is relentless about creating exceptional client experiences, and we are excited to partner with this outstanding leadership team that shares the core purpose of restore, rebuild, and rise,” said Jeff Johnson, First Onsite Global CEO. “This acquisition is a win for First Onsite as we continue to increase our footprint in the Midwest.”

“First Onsite is recognized as a leader in the restoration industry and we are pleased to join efforts to continue to provide exceptional services to the Ohio Miami Valley.” said Derron Oakley, DryPatrol president. “We see this as an opportunity to grow our presence in the region through the support of First Onsite and as part of their team.”

For more information, visit firstonsite.com.

