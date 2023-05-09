EY Announces Moore Family as Finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Pacific Southwest Award

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that chairman Gary Moore, president and chief acquisitions officer Jeff Moore, president and chief growth officer Ryan Moore, and executive vice president of operations Scott Moore—all of ATI Restoration, LLC (ATI)—were named finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award.

Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

The Moore family was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“Being recognized as an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific Southwest Award Finalist, our family feels deeply honored, grateful, excited, and proud,” said Ryan Moore. “We know that this achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our incredible team of employees—they are the heart and soul of our business, and we share this recognition with them.”

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and third-largest non-franchise restoration company by number of offices. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 2,000 employees operating out of 60 offices nationwide.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 16, 2023 during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the United States since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.