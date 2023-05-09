EY Announces Moore Family as Finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Pacific Southwest Award

May 9, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Golden trophy award

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that chairman Gary Moore, president and chief acquisitions officer Jeff Moore, president and chief growth officer Ryan Moore, and executive vice president of operations Scott Moore—all of ATI Restoration, LLC (ATI)—were named finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award.

Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

The Moore family was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“Being recognized as an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific Southwest Award Finalist, our family feels deeply honored, grateful, excited, and proud,” said Ryan Moore. “We know that this achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our incredible team of employees—they are the heart and soul of our business, and we share this recognition with them.”

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and third-largest non-franchise restoration company by number of offices. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 2,000 employees operating out of 60 offices nationwide.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 16, 2023 during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

 The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the United States since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Construction safety

ABC Releases 2023 Guide to Construction Safety Best Practices

Business Management & Operations / News
Puroclean honorees

PuroClean Honors Four Franchise Owners for Mentorship Efforts

News
Diversity

ISSA Members Recognized for Diversity Efforts

News
Cleanfax May/June 2023 digital

Cleanfax May/June 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

News
Air duct cleaning

NADCA Recognizes 2022 Safety Award Winners

News
Healthy workplace

Healthy Workplaces Coalition Announces Membership Growth

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Leadership Tip passion over experience

Leadership Tips: Passion Over Experience 

Polls

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More