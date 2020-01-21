The Andrew Ask Building Science Symposium 2020 will feature expert speakers leading sessions on a variety of building management and IAQ topics. Additionally, participants can enjoy dinner, drinks, and networking opportunities at the Building Science Spring Training Camp the evening of March 25 at nearby Haze Venue.

Courses will cover topics like ventilation strategies for humid climates, vented vs. sealed attics, crawlspace concerns, principles of IAQ, fire safety in high rise buildings, best practices for duct work, disaster recovery, and more. For the full symposium agenda and course descriptions, click here. Featured speakers will include Joseph Lstibureck, Allison Bailes, Gary Nelson, Todd DeMonte, Kimberly Llewellyn, and Kristof Irwin.

For more information about the Andrew Ask Building Science Symposium 2020, click here. To register for the event, visit https://www.climatezoneone.com/sign-up.