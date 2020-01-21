« All Events

Andrew Ask Building Science Symposium 2020

March 25 - March 26

The Andrew Ask Building Science Symposium 2020 will feature expert speakers leading sessions on a variety of building management and IAQ topics. Additionally, participants can enjoy dinner, drinks, and networking opportunities at the Building Science Spring Training Camp the evening of March 25 at nearby Haze Venue.

Courses will cover topics like ventilation strategies for humid climates, vented vs. sealed attics, crawlspace concerns, principles of IAQ, fire safety in high rise buildings, best practices for duct work, disaster recovery, and more. For the full symposium agenda and course descriptions, click here. Featured speakers will include Joseph Lstibureck, Allison Bailes, Gary Nelson, Todd DeMonte, Kimberly Llewellyn, and Kristof Irwin.

For more information about the Andrew Ask Building Science Symposium 2020, click here. To register for the event, visit https://www.climatezoneone.com/sign-up.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
March 25
End:
March 26
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.climatezoneone.com/

Organizer

Climate Zone One
Phone:
727-209-0890
Website:
https://www.climatezoneone.com/

Venue

Southwest Florida Performing Arts Center
11515 Bonita Beach Road SE
Bonita Springs, FL 34135 United States + Google Map
Phone:
239-245-9910
Website:
https://swfleventcenter.com/