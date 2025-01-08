Ethics vs. Quotas: Winning in Sales Without Compromising Integrity

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we explore a compelling real-life story of navigating ethical dilemmas in sales. Dave Kahle, the owner of Kahle Way Sales Systems, shares his personal experience of balancing professional success with individual values when faced with a challenging workplace situation.

Discover practical steps for handling ethical conflicts, maintaining strong relationships with managers, and proposing creative alternatives that align with company goals and moral integrity.

This interview provides actionable advice and guidance for overcoming challenges and thriving in your career, perfect for sales professionals looking to avoid pitfalls, build trust, and achieve long-term success.



