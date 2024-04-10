Encircle Wins 2024 RIA Contractors Choice Award for Third Consecutive

Encircle’s Floor Plan tool has won the 2024 RIA Contractors Choice Award for best Product/Tool. This is the third year in a row that Encircle has taken home this award, which was established to highlight excellence in restoration-related products, tools, services, and support.

Winners were voted on by the restoration industry at large and announced at the 2024 International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo in Dallas.

“We are thrilled to take home the RIA award for the third year in a row,” said Paul Donald, Encircle CEO and founder. “Every day we strive to improve our platform and make life easier for restoration contractors in the field. That Floor Plan is reducing manual effort and making sketching faster, easier, and more accurate is extremely important to us. We are so grateful for everyone who took the time to vote for us, and to our amazing customers, thank you. We are committed to continuing to build a tool that contractors can rely on for improving documentation in the field.”

Encircle Floor Plan is just one of many advancements that Encircle has made during the past year. As documentation requirements become more stringent, updates to the Encircle platform, such as adding GPS metadata to photos, note templates, photo markup, and giving real-time visibility into water jobs, were designed to make it easier for contractors to document effectively their work and provide comprehensive evidence of the restoration process. With Encircle, contractors also can capture the documentation they need to get paid.