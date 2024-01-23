Encircle Announces Integration With CoreLogic

January 23, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Encircle and CoreLogic

Encircle, a field documentation platform provider, has recently announced that it is partnering with CoreLogic®, which provides financial, property, and consumer information and analytics, specifically as part of CoreLogic’s Digital Hub Alliance™.

The Digital Hub Alliance provides a wide range of insurance solutions to CoreLogic clients by enabling companies with an easy way to integrate new technology within the CoreLogic workflow platforms.

According to a press release, as part of the Digital Hub Alliance, Encircle hopes to bridge the information gap between restorers, third-party administrators (TPAs), and carriers, while speeding up the property claims management cycle.

Initial stages of the alliance will focus on an integration between CoreLogic’s Claims Workspace™ and Encircle Essentials (Encircle’s suite of field documentation tools), as well as the new digital sketching tool, known as Floor Plan. Further integration with CoreLogic’s Restoration Workspace™ will follow.

“Restoring a property after a loss can be delayed significantly by inconsistent documentation and time-consuming data entry,” said Scott Severe, CoreLogic Protect senior vice president, alliances and industry relations. “Encircle provides an efficient way to collect details on losses, enabling greater choice for our growing ecosystem and we are excited to have Encircle join our industry leading Digital Hub Alliance.”

“We are thrilled to join the CoreLogic Digital Hub Alliance,” said Paul Donald, Encircle CEO and founder. “By integrating our platforms, we can deliver seamless solutions that enhance efficiency and accuracy, ultimately benefiting the entire restoration industry.”

For more information, visit Encircle’s website.

