Don’t Miss Today’s Free Webinar: Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked

December 12, 2023Patricia LaCroix
Insurance Webinar CF

The disaster restoration industry has morphed and changed over the years, and right now, we have a combative attitude between insurance companies and contractors, those doing the work. As a business owner, manager, estimator, or marketer of restoration services, the more you know, the more you are successful.

Today, from 1–2 p.m. CT, Cleanfax will present a free one-hour, fast-paced webinar, where you can get the strategies and tips you need from a veteran insurance adjuster—one who works closely with restorers. Peter Crosa, AIC, RPA, will share insights with a live audience and answer the toughest questions attendees will have.

Attendees will learn:

  • An overview of insurance companies, how they serve their clients and the secrets they don’t want you to know.
  • Why it is essential to consider your pricing as firm instead of as an “estimate”—and how to do it.
  • Why there is a combative attitude in the industry and how to conquer the challenges that come with this.
  • How to maximize relationship-building strategies with adjusters, agents, and insurance companies.
  • How to professionally address referral fees, deductibles, gratuities, and comps.
  • How the big players and franchise companies succeed, and how you can do the same in your market.
  • And much more!

A live Q&A session will round out the webinar. Come prepared with questions specific to your restoration challenges and concerns.

Register now for the free live webinar, brought to you by SteraMist.

