DOL Proposes Rule to Clarify PPE Standard and Ensure Construction Industry Workers Safety

July 25, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Construction worker wearing PPE

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) proposed a rule last week clarifying a personal protective equipment (PPE) standard for the construction industry.

The current standard does not clearly state that PPE must fit each affected employee properly, yet the general industry and maritime standards of the DOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) do. The proposed change would require that PPE fit each employee properly to protect them from occupational hazards.

The failure of standard-sized PPE to protect physically smaller construction workers properly, as well as problems with access to properly fitting PPE, have long been safety and health concerns in the construction industry, especially for some women. The proposed rule clarifies the existing requirement, and OSHA does not expect the change will increase employers’ costs or compliance burdens. The proposed revision would align the language in OSHA’s PPE standard for construction with standards for general industry and maritime.

“If personal protective equipment does not fit properly, an employee may be unprotected or dangerously exposed to hazards and face tragic consequences,” said Doug Parker, assistant secretary for occupational safety and health. “We look forward to hearing from stakeholders on this important issue as we work together to ensure that construction workers of all genders and sizes are fitted properly with safety gear.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

AI-generated content

AI-Generated Content—What Marketers Need to Know

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Products & Technologies
IICRC logo

IICRC to Present at the Fall Flooring Education Conference

events / News / Training
FINAL Steamatic Canada PSA

Steamatic Canada Chooses PSA as Its Restoration Technology Provider

News
Employee data

OSHA Issues Final Rule to Its Improve Tracking of Workplace Injuries and Illnesses Regulation

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
The office manager holds onto a resume while speaking with the new intern they are considering.

Recruiting, Hiring, and Training: The Never-Ending Story

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / Training
U.S. Capital building

ISSA Wants to Know: What Public-Policy Issues Matter to You?

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...