DocuSketch Launches Free Estimate Grader

DocuSketch launched the DocuSketch Estimate Grade r , a free, tech-powered estimate grader available directly on DocuSketch.com powered by Ask AiME. Ushering in the modern era of intelligent claims management solutions and remote estimating technology, the DocuSketch Estimate Grader provides contractors, insurance professionals, and policyholders with real intelligence and actionable recommendations on how to improve estimating accuracy.

The DocuSketch Estimate Grader, which allows restoration professionals to receive estimate review reports directly from their Xactimate files, is improving workflows, transparency, accuracy, and compliance. Specifically, the DocuSketch Estimate Grader features:

Simple file upload experience via a dedicated landing page, streamlining the claims process to accelerate settlement timelines.

Secure, single-use access that ensures privacy and limits misuse, keeping compliance front and center.

Real-time recommendations and insights, providing restoration professionals with decision-making insights powered by real-world intelligence, no AI hype involved.

“With Ask AiME, which has reviewed more than 165,000 estimates, powering this new experience, we’re raising the bar for what restoration professionals can expect from estimate reviews—simple, intelligent, and built for the real world,” said Chris Tilkov, product lead and founder of Ask AiME, a DocuSketch company. “This free tool is yet another way we are modernizing claims management solutions with technology that delivers real-world results.”