Calling all Restoration Professionals for Survey — Win a FREE Dri-Eaz HEPA 700

March 18, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Legend Brands survey

Cleanfax is conducting its annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey, sponsored by Legend Brands, and we need your help. We are asking for about 15 minutes of your time to complete a survey that will provide valuable benchmarks for the industry. Finish the survey, and you’ll be entered to win a Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 Air Scrubber (valued at $1,272) from Legend Brands. Complete the survey by March 30 to be included in the published results.

Participate in the Restoration Benchmarking Survey

See the 2022 Restoration Benchmarking Survey results

