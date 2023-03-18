Calling all Restoration Professionals for Survey — Win a FREE Dri-Eaz HEPA 700
March 18, 2023—
Cleanfax is conducting its annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey, sponsored by Legend Brands, and we need your help. We are asking for about 15 minutes of your time to complete a survey that will provide valuable benchmarks for the industry. Finish the survey, and you’ll be entered to win a Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 Air Scrubber (valued at $1,272) from Legend Brands. Complete the survey by March 30 to be included in the published results.
Participate in the Restoration Benchmarking Survey
See the 2022 Restoration Benchmarking Survey results
Sponsored by:
