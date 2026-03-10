DIGNITY Act Surpasses 75 Stakeholder Endorsements

March 10, 2026Cleanfax Staff
immigration law

Support for the DIGNITY Act (H.R.4393) continues to grow, with the legislation now surpassing 75 endorsements from organizations across the faith, business, national security, and civic sectors. The supporters represent a wide range of voices, reflecting broad national support for restoring order to the immigration system while strengthening our communities and workforce.

Last week, dozens of senior pastors traveled to the U.S. Capitol to speak in favor of the legislation and bring the perspective of faith communities to the immigration debate. At the same time, organizations such as National Association of Manufacturers and other leaders from the business community continue to announce endorsements of the bill.

“The momentum behind the DIGNITY Act shows that Americans are ready to finally fix our immigration system,” said Rep. María Elvira Salazar (Florida-27). “Faith leaders, workers, businesses, and the American public all see the same reality: The current system isn’t working. Congress now has a serious, workable proposal on the table, and it’s time to act.”

For the list of endorsing organizations, which includes ISSA, The Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, click here.

