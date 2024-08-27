CORE Holdings Names Phillip Morris Chief Information and Experience Officer

CORE Holdings appointed Phillip Morris chief information and experience officer (CIXO). Morris joins CORE Holdings with an exceptional legacy in the insurance industry, where he has consistently driven strategy, growth, and digital transformation. With nearly two decades of experience spanning both carrier and the service provider ecosystem, Morris has earned a reputation for delivering unprecedented revenue growth, cultivating high performing teams, and transforming company culture. His unique blend of curiosity, empathy, and leadership has been noted in his previous roles, contributing to positive changes in the organizations he has served.

“Phillip’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for CORE Holdings in the broader market of property restoration and technology innovation,” said Dan Cassara, CORE Holdings CEO. “His visionary leadership and deep commitment to people-centric innovation and transformation align perfectly with our mission to redefine the customer experience across every touchpoint. We are confident that Phillip’s expertise will be instrumental as we continue to deliver exceptional value and experiences to our carrier partners, members, and employees.”