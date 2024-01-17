Consumer Credit Card Debt Hit $1.27 Trillion in November 2023

WalletHub recently analyzed Federal Reserve data released in early January and found that credit card debt hit $1.27 trillion in November 2023, which is 6% higher than the previous year, after adjusting for inflation. WalletHub now projects that credit card debt rose by $101 billion in 2023.

In addition, WalletHub’s latest Credit Card Debt Survey found the following takeaways:

84% of people with credit card debt say getting out of debt is one of their goals for 2024. Pointing Fingers: More than 1 in 4 Americans blame the economy for their credit card debt.

