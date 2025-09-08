Clone the Owner® 2.0: How to Build a Business That Doesn’t Break When You Step Away

Business owners in the cleaning industry know the grind all too well: Putting out fires, answering endless questions, and being chained to the business day and night. It’s a trap that stifles growth and drains leaders of the very freedom they sought when starting their companies. At ISSA Show North America 2025, Dean Mercado, founder and CEO of Online Marketing Muscle, is bringing a solution: Clone the Owner 2.0, a proven methodology for building companies that run smoothly even when the owner steps away.

Mercado is no stranger to ISSA stages. His original “Clone the Owner” presentation in 2023 drew a packed room and rave reviews, sparking demand for a deeper dive. “Clone the Owner 2.0 takes it to another level,” Mercado explained. “It’s about giving attendees real tools and a framework they can implement immediately. No fluff … just practical strategies for scaling smarter and faster.” At the heart of his approach is what he calls the “Scale Framework,” designed to expose bottlenecks and reveal where businesses are stuck, or as he puts it, “where the flat tires are.”

The concept isn’t theoretical. Mercado and his team have spent months running the Scale Framework with cleaning companies across the country, collecting insights into what holds businesses back and how leaders can overcome these challenges. “This isn’t something cooked up in a back room,” he said. “It’s tried, true, and tested with real businesses. And the results show exactly what’s working, what isn’t, and how to move forward.”

But Mercado is quick to point out that cloning the owner doesn’t mean duplicating blind spots or bad habits. It’s about systematizing what works while trimming the fat—doing more with less, more effectively. “We run a small team with the reach of thousands because of these systems,” he said. “That’s what allows me to be present in my family life while still scaling a business. This is about freedom through smarter structures.”

Looking ahead, Mercado warns that the business landscape is shifting fast, particularly with the rise of artificial intelligence. He predicts that within five years, many companies will integrate “AI employees” into their operations, fundamentally changing staff roles. “Instead of hiring one person to do a single task, you may have AI doing it while a manager oversees the AI,” he noted. “Those who adapt will thrive. Those who don’t are going to feel the pain.”

For cleaning business owners, the takeaway is clear: the game is changing, and waiting is not an option. “This is not a session where you’ll leave feeling good but empty-handed,” Mercado promised. “You’ll walk out juiced up, excited, and armed with tools you can put to work the moment you get back to your office.”

Clone the Owner 2.0 runs Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. PST at ISSA Show North America 2025.

