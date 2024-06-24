Cleaning WorkSource Achieves Nationwide Reach

Cleaning WorkSource, a job board dedicated to the cleaning industry, has reached more than 8,500 searchable jobs in its first month. In the 48 hours after launching, Cleaning WorkSource listed nearly 1,500 searchable jobs—showcasing its immediate impact within the industry.

Cleaning WorkSource offers a tailored solution to streamline the hiring process for employers and job seekers. The platform includes advanced AI-powered matching to connect candidates with opportunities that align with their skills, experience, and preferences.

“We designed Cleaning WorkSource to meet the specific needs of the cleaning industry said Steven Pajevic, Cleaning WorkSourc founder. “Traditional job boards are too broad and often fail to address these needs, making it difficult for employers to find qualified candidates and for job seekers to find relevant opportunities. Our goal is to simplify this process and provide a dedicated resource that genuinely supports the industry.”