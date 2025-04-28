Cleaning Industry Leader Profiles Spring 2025: Legend Brands

Sapphire Scientific® equipment is designed by the industry’s most experienced engineers with more than 80 years in the business. Pair them with well-built accessories and four essential Prochem and ODORx solutions for the best success in 2025.

Truckmounts

Legend Brands truckmounts deliver all the heat and vacuum you need for any residential or commercial job:

Everest 870HP: Industrial-grade components and proven engineering for multi-wand operation. Unrivaled liquid-cooled power and heat, with up to 2,500 psi heated water, four-setting thermologic heat control, and advanced chemical injection—plus 50-state CARB-compliance and a five-year warranty.

Apex 570: High heat, long life, fast dry times. Liquid-cooled Kubota cast iron engine and Gardner Denver HF408 blower that’s quieter and produces less vibration while it maximizes extraction rates and accelerates drying time.

370 EFI: New upgrade to Cleaners’ No. 1 favorite. This latest 370 boasts unsurpassed fuel- and maintenance-related cost savings–$10,000 over five years–plus two-year parts and labor plus extended five-year limited warranty on heat exchanger, frame, and waste tank.

What makes them unique?

Exclusive, patented, heat exchange for fast warm-up and consistent heat.

Cerakote-coated exhaust components reduce internal van temperatures and ensure a longer life.

Industry-leading warranties: Five years for the Everest 870HP and two to five years for all other models.

Videos and the Truckmount Selector make it easy to choose which truckmount is best for your business.

Titanium Wand Upgrades

Lightweight and ergonomic, Titanium Wands now incorporate interchangeable press-fit glides for quick changes from carpet to hard surface cleaning and extraction, plus better results, right up to the baseboard.

New Modular Van Shelving

Designed by industry veterans, this versatile shelving doubles your van’s usable capacity with rustproof aluminum shelving carrying up to 225 lbs. per unit, plus a stainless steel chemical shelf. Organize vans your way for fewer trips to the shop and greater efficiency.

Top Four Chemicals for Your Truck

These powerhouse solutions can handle 90% of carpet cleaning situations, from pet urine to extremely dirty carpet. Watch the video for the full story on each:

Prochem Ultrapac Extreme – Nanotechnology powers through nasty carpets

Nanotechnology powers through nasty carpets ODORx Un-Duz-It Unleashed – One product, one application, one hour – pet odor and stains gone

One product, one application, one hour – pet odor and stains gone Prochem Ultrapac Trafficlean S712 – Top-selling traffic lane cleaner, VOC compliant

Top-selling traffic lane cleaner, VOC compliant Prochem All Fiber Rinse (Powder)–Free rinsing, softest results

Clean Floors, Clear the Air

Stand out from the competition by filtering the air while drying customers’ carpets with the light, stackable DefendAir 400 HEPA air scrubber.