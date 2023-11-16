Cleanfax November/December 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

The Cleanfax November/December 2023 digital issue is now available online!

This issue features the 2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report, sponsored by Legend Brands. Inside, you’ll find all the industry data and statistics you need to plan for the year ahead.

Be sure to check out the restoration tips as they apply to containment best practices, and don’t forget to learn about delivering the very best customer service on unique restoration jobs. Then, dig into interesting details about the history of commercial carpet maintenance. See how you feel about the ongoing TPA discussion, and much more.

Don’t miss all the Cleanfax November/December 2023 digital issue has to offer:

Take 5

To TPA or not to TPA: What Do You Think?

Spot, Stain, Wicking, Discoloration…

Which is it?

Beyond Cleanup

How restoration businesses become community pillars.

Finishing Strong on a Restoration Project

Completing work inside containments before their removal.

The 2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report

A complete overview of the cleaning industry. Sponsored by Legend Brands.

Two Decades of Commercial Carpet Maintenance

What has changed?

The Importance of Seamless Service During High-Rise Renovations

Eight ways to work efficiently and effectively.

It’s All About Timing

You are responsible for ensuring your people are instructed in the lessons they need to learn.

Develop a Phenomenal Team

Give your team information, skills, and experience.

The Last Word

Six Questions for Dane Gregory.

Best Buys for 2024

The products, equipment, and tools you need to succeed in 2024.

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue.

View the full November/December 2023 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.