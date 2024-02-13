Cleanfax Magazine Founder John Downey Announces Retirement

Industry icon and Cleanfax magazine founder John Downey announced his retirement during Restoration Winter Break, held earlier this month at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Winter Break host and conference facilitator Pete Consigli made Downey the guest of honor of the Winter Break Banquet and Networking Dinner, held on February 2 at the Bonita Bay Promenade in Bonita Springs.

Downey addressed the Winter Break Banquet delegates during the dessert and coffee service, giving a heartfelt retirement message to his many friends and colleagues in attendance.

Downey is a fourth-generation carpet cleaner who began his cleaning industry odyssey in 1973. He recently stepped down as chairman of the Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI), a nonprofit cleaning science research organization.