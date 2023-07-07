Cleanfax July/August 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

The Cleanfax July/August 2023 digital issue is now available online!

This issue features two articles about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and what that might look like for your own company.

Along with that, read on to get some fire and smoke remediation tips; learn how optical brighteners are still an issue for some in the industry; discover temporary containment best practices; gain guidance and tips from top restoration leaders as featured in the 2023 Restoration Industry Leaders Review; check out the Last Word section focusing on an industry leader; and much more!

Don’t miss all the Cleanfax July/August 2023 digital issue has to offer:

Take 5

Sharpen your focus and consider winning strategies for restoration.

Fire, Smoke, and Contents

Get solutions to your most challenging restoration jobs.

The Rise of AI

What contractors need to know about this marketing game changer.

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Artificial intelligence technology is impacting everyone.

The 2023 Restoration Industry Leaders Review

These three companies embrace strategies that work. Here’s how they do it.

Optical Brighteners

They do a great job on laundry. What about on carpet?

The Components of Temporary Containments

How to use containment materials and construction techniques.

Complacency

Don’t get too comfortable with your success. Complacency can be your downfall.

The Last Word

Six questions with Jim Pemberton.

Restoration Industry Leaders Profiles

The products and services that successful restoration companies use today.

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue.

Keep up-to-date on industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.

Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of Cleanfax magazine.

Do you have article ideas or content to share? Reach out via email to Jeff Cross, media director for Cleanfax.

View the full July/August 2023 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.