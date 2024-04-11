Clean Claims and Magicplan Form New Alliance to Enhance Restoration Processes

Magicplan, a company specializing in real-time documentation technology, and Clean Claims, a provider of field service documentation, partnered to improve the efficiency of restoration projects by leveraging each company’s technological expertise.

Clean Claims integrating Magicplan’s documentation tools is expected to optimize workflows and increase the speed of project completion.

“Integrating Magicplan’s innovative technology with Clean Claims’ precise monitoring and documentation capabilities is truly transformative for our customers,” said Lane Larsen, Clean Claims president. “This collaboration enhances onsite efficiency and significantly speeds up the entire documentation process. Our users can now complete all on-site tasks swiftly, allowing them to lead the industry in performance and operational excellence.”

The collaboration between Magicplan and Clean Claims aims to deliver a simpler, faster way for restoration professionals to handle their projects.

For more information, visit Magicplan and Clean Claims.