Chem-Dry Inks 2 Franchise Agreements in Tennessee

Via a recent press release, carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise company Chem-Dry has announced the signing of two franchise agreements spanning four territories across Tennessee, servicing greater Knoxville and Nashville.

These development efforts add to the 28 already open and operating Chem-Dry franchises across Tennessee.

Behind the first agreement is franchisee Derek Vestal, who operates one territory in Nashville. As a military veteran serving in the Navy for 25 years, Vestal gravitated toward the parallels between military operations and franchising. According to a press release, Vestal was impressed with Chem-Dry’s business model, quality service offering, and financials, finding what he’s called a solid investment for his future.

Franchisees Andrew and Krystal Bremer are behind the second agreement spanning three territories across the greater Knoxville area, servicing Knox, Loudon, Blount, and Roane Counties. Andrew ultimately giving into his entrepreneurial desires. Prior to serving in law enforcement, he worked as a Chem-Dry head technician, supporting the franchise owner in growing from one to three territories. Since pursuing the Chem-Dry franchise opportunity in August 2022, the Bremers have nearly tripled their monthly income.

“We feel extremely blessed to have found the early success we’ve achieved,” said Andrew Bremer. “Chem-Dry provides a roadmap to success and if you remain dedicated, motivated, and hands-on, there is endless opportunity. As a husband-wife entrepreneurial team, parenting five children, we operate like a well-oiled machine. Business continues to boom and we’re beyond thrilled for what the future holds.”

The Tennessee market is primed for continued expansion due to the massive influx of new residents choosing the state as their new home, with Nashville bringing 100 more people daily. According to the release, Chem-Dry leadership aims to capitalize on this growth, looking to award an additional 10 territories over the next five years, specifically targeting four in Nashville, two in Knoxville, two in Memphis, and two in Chattanooga.

“Statewide population continues to surge and families are turning to healthy home service offerings,” said Ed Quinlan, Chem-Dry president, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. “Customers are looking for home service capabilities from someone who is local, who they can trust for consistent and high-quality services. Our teams continue to work tirelessly to keep our brand and our franchisees ahead of the curve in providing innovative, personalized, high-quality care that delivers on our commitment to making spaces cleaner and healthier.”